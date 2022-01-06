Today's Forecast: Another round of lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another round of lake effect snow showers take shape today, with heaviest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted until 10 A.M. Friday for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties. We expect snow totals of about 5" to 10" with locally higher amounts possible. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted from 4 P.M. Thursday until 10 A.M. Friday morning for Berrien and Cass Counties, where 4" to 7" of snowfall is expected. Locally higher amounts are possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted until 10 A.M. Friday for Barry and Calhoun counties, where an additional 1" to 4" is expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for Kent County until 7 P.M. this evening, where additional snow accumulations up to 3" is expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for St. Joseph county from 4 P.M. this afternoon until 10 A.M. Friday for additional snow accumulations up to 4" possible. Locally higher amounts are possible for each location. Lake effect snow showers will continue to bring local additional accumulations from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Please be safe and bundle up! Thursday continues the light snow during the morning in Grand Rapids plus more heavy lake effect snow south and west of Grand Rapids as our winds shift to the north northwest. Temperatures remain in the lower 20s Thursday feeling like the teens and single digits.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulations along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 20s. North to northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW / FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a possible evening drop or flake. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening lake-effect snow showers developing. Temps in the low to mid 30s during the morning, falling into the teens by late day / evening.

