Today's Forecast: Another quiet day with mostly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Get ready for a warmer day with a little less sunshine. The heat turns up slightly with highs climbing to near 40 degrees and the southerly wind returns, although not breezy. High clouds will move into West Michigan as dry air remains at the surface but relative humidity rises in the upper air. With those clouds, the sun should still peak through, although faded compared to Saturday. A system is approaching behind the high clouds, but any rain will hold off until Monday. Monday's rain looks widespread as it moves from west to east, with the chance of some lighter mix precipitation north of Grand Rapids in the morning. Scattered rain showers continue through Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy for the start of the week. Expect .25 to .5" of rain by Tuesday night with localized higher totals! We're tracking another system bringing possible accumulating snow Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with high clouds. Highs in the near 40 degrees. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and cold. Lows in the lower/middle 20s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, a wintry mix expected to the north. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the middle and upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower/mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

