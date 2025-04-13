Today's Forecast; Another Mild Day, Chance Few Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Mild air will continue to stream into West Michigan on this Palm Sunday. After an abundance of Saturday sunshine, clouds will be on the increase with a few scattered rain showers as a warm front lifts into the state. Much of the day will be dry, though a few more rain showers may develop during the afternoon or early evening hours. Winds will be on the increase to kick-off the workweek, as a cold front approaches Monday. More widespread rain showers are possible Monday morning. Monday's highs should again reach the low 60s. Tuesday will feature windy and sharply cooler conditions, with the chance for a few rain and snow showers. Highs will only reach the mid-40s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs near 50-degrees, which is a good 5 to 10 degrees below average. Milder air returns for the end of the week and holds into Easter weekend. Scattered showers are likely later Thursday into Friday, with the chance for a few Friday thunderstorms. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the upper 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness. Remaining mild with the chance for a few rain showers. Highs around 60. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with the chance for a few rain showers. Lows in the mid-40s. Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Breezy and mild with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Windy and colder with the chance for a few rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 50-degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower. Highs near 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Breezy and mild with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs near 60-degrees.

