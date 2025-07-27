Today's Forecast: Another Heat Wave Begins

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Patchy fog is developing this morning in parts of West Michigan as muggy and mild weather remains in place to start the day. Another heat wave builds across West Michigan as we close out the final weekend of July. High temperatures will approach 90-degrees today and will climb into the low-90s for Monday and Tuesday. In addition to the hot temperatures, humidity levels will be on the increase as well; boosting the "feels-like" readings into the mid-90s today and near the 100-degree mark for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be quite low as the overall pattern remains quite dry. A few shower and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Wednesday, but most areas will miss out on the much-needed rainfall. Heat relief finally comes in the middle of next week with a stronger cold front. We will finally be able to give the air conditioners a break for the second half of the week, with highs slipping into the upper 70s and overnight lows in the comfortable 50s. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Very warm and muggy. Lows near 70. Winds: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. A bit warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

