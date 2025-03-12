Today's Forecast: Another comfortable, sunny day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Dry conditions continue through Friday, before a strong low pressure system brings rain and the chance for thunderstorms. Thankfuly, before that system, we are able to enjoy pleasant, sunny weather. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 50s, with a much calmer breeze than the past few days.Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Michigan. A quick warm up occurs Thursday when highs jump back into the low 60s. With warm and humid air coming up from the south ahead of a big low Friday, highs could be approaching 70 for much of the region! This system looks to bring our first thunderstorms of the season with isolated severe storms possible. Much of lower Michigan is experiencing drought conditions, so the grass and brush fire threat will remain high until widespread rain arrives! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and quiet. Highs around 50. Winds east-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, not as cold Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Winds east 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and Mild. Highs in the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to 70. Evening and overnight rain and the chance for thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Windy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid-40s, but falling temperatures in the afternoon. A chance for rain changing to snow.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 60.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube