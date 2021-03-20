Tonight's Forecast: Clear & chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: It'll be another clear and relatively chilly night with high pressure nearby. Temps will fall into the low 30s for most locales, but a few of the cold spots will be in the 20s by daybreak Sunday. Sunday is an even warmer day with highs well into the 60s for most of West Michigan, which is approximately 20 degrees above average. There will be a few more clouds around on Monday and a bit more of a noticeable breeze out of the south-southwest. While highs will still be in the mid 60s for inland areas, that slight westerly component to the wind will keep the lakeshore much, much colder, especially near and north of South Haven. As high pressure departs Tuesday the clouds will increase and the chance for rain will arrive. With that being said, this system continues to trend slower and while I cannot rule out some late day showers (especially the farther west you live), I believe most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night. Late next week a tricky forecast is setting up with several chances for wet weather.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild! Slightly breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy! Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few late day showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rain showers are more likely overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 60.