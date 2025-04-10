Today's Forecast: An A.M. drop or flake, otherwise cloudy and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some grassy accumulations of snow occurred in spots last night into this morning. Look for a few early morning drops/flakes, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool today with highs in the low/mid 40s. We expect a gradual warming trend into the weekend beginning tomorrow. High pressure builds into the Great Lakes for some sunshine Friday and Saturday and highs in the 50s. A cold front approaches Monday, bringing a shot at some showers and cooler temperatures behind that system for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the mid 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: A few light drops or flakes are possible early this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy this evening, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Slight chance of night showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

