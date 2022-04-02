Today's Forecast: A wintry mix develops this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning and happy Saturday! Your day begins with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Clouds return and increase through the day, as the chance for light rain and a wintry mix returns late in the afternoon and evening. It's a short-lived system with precipitation coming to a close overnight Saturday. Any rainfall accumulation will be limited, and any snowfall accumulation will be up to a light dusting. A few clouds hang around Sunday, with moments of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures push back into the 40s for the weekend! Keep your umbrella and warm layers handy for this upcoming work week! The chance for rain showers and a wintry mix are possible in each day of this upcoming week aside from Tuesday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar!

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for rain and a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A wintry mix of light rain and flurries come to a close overnight, with lingering cloud cover. Overnight lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of wintry mix and rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

