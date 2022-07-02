Today's Forecast: A stellar, sunny Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Saturday, West Michigan! Sunshine will be in full force for your Saturday and Sunday, along with lower humidity and low swim risks on Lake Michigan. High temperatures remain in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity sweeps back into West Michigan for Independence Day, where conditions will become muggy by the afternoon. Dry skies are anticipated for the majority of Monday, before the chance of rain returns late Monday night. It's the perfect holiday weekend to soak in the sun and spend time with family and friends! The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Tuesday, with a few stray showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees and light winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of JULY: Partly cloudy and muggy with increasing clouds in the evening. A chance for showers or storms in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

