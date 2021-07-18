Today's Forecast: A stellar Sunday, mostly sunny and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Sunday! Patchy fog has developed for locations along and south of I-94 this morning. Take your time while traveling. Today and tomorrow are quiet and dry, with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sun. On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Cities and towns east of US-131 have the best chance for seeing rain showers. Following the passage of this front, it'll be slightly cooler and less humid for Wednesday. Just as quickly as the cooler air moves in, the warm air will be back on Thursday. Several more chances for rain exist in the extended forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms near and east of US-131. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for brief shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

