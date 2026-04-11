Today's Forecast: A quiet and sunny Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be a great day to be outside as high pressure moves in right over us resulting in a pleasant and quiet day. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with comfortable/seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will increase towards late afternoon into this evening ahead of our next storm system. That will bring in some rain and storm chances tonight, as temperatures drop into the low/mid 40s overnight. The pattern becomes very active, warm and humid Sunday through most of next week, with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms as highs push into the 70s. Some storms on Monday could be strong to severe, with all of West Michigan under a Marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather. However, the best chance for thunderstorms is Tuesday, and the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting West Michigan in a severe weather outlook. Keep an eye on any rivers, streams, or creeks near your home. FLOOD WARNINGS for high water levels continue along the Grand River for Robinson Township and Comstock Park, and the Portage River near Vicksburg. Click here for the latest river flood information from the NWS. We expect flooding concerns to mount (again) next week with another 2" to 4" of rain from Sunday through Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds increase in the late afternoon. Winds east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds SE at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with showers/storms likely...mainly in the morning as a warm front lifts into the state. Highs in in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs around 70.

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