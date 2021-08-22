Today's Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds, with a pop-up shower possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Warm and humid - that will be the main theme of the forecast over the next week. Sunday may be a couple of degrees cooler than Saturday, but highs will still be well into the 80s. With the frontal boundary draped across the Lower Peninsula, there's a small chance for a pop-up shower or even a storm. Most of those will be east of 131 and more common the closer you live to I-69. Strong northerly winds are expected along the lakeshore later today, generating potentially dangerous swimming conditions. The National Weather Service has issued Small Craft Advisories and Beach Hazards Statements along the lakeshore until 8 p.m. this evening. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite hot with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values reaching into the 90s during the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase late Tuesday, but I don't see any day coming up as a complete washout.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of pop-up shower near and east of 131. Strong northerly winds along the lakeshore between 15 to 25 mph, with calmer winds inland. Highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s with light winds.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

