Today's Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds, brief pop-up shower possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Sunday! Spotty isolated showers are possible today, with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Any precipitation will be brief, and not everyone will see rain. Highs reach the mid 70s, with low humidity. Monday calls for more of the same, with highs in the mid 70s. There's a small chance for a brief shower during the afternoon hours, though most of West Michigan will be under partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the work week, with climbing temperatures. The low to mid 80s are expected by the end of the week. Fun fact: On August 1st, the average high and low for Grand Rapids is 82 and 63. By August 31st the average high and low for Grand Rapids falls to 79 and 59.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the middle 70s. North/northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph inland, with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph along Lake Michigan, generating dangerous swimming conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calmer winds. Lows in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

