Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, P.M. severe storms possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: All of West Michigan has the potential for severe storms today. From Grand Haven to Grand Rapids to Lansing, to the south and west is where the greatest threat is located. Damaging winds are the primary threat, perhaps as high as 75 to 80 mph. To a lesser extent, large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. While the ingredients are in place, not everyone will see severe storms. We think there may be a round of storms in the mid/late afternoon, and perhaps a second round in the evening. Afterwards, we expect some serious heat and humidity to build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s with dew point temperatures in the low/mid 70s. A very tropical feel to our forecast indeed! Heat index values will likely top 100 degrees! Temperatures should drop back into the upper 70s to around 80 by the end of the week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer through the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for afternoon/evening/night showers and storms. Some of these may be on the strong to severe side with hail, wind, and heavy rain. Even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of strong to severe evening storms with damaging wind gusts, otherwise a chance of storms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. Very tropical! Highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures may approach/exceed 100 degrees!

A heat advisory may be issued. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will approach/exceed 100 degrees!

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the mid 80s.

