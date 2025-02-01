Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, P.M. clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We'll start today with morning sunshine, but the clouds will thicken and lower through the day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. There is another chance for another light burst of snow late tonight into Sunday morning. One to two will be possible. especially from Grand Rapids off to the north,. with lesser amounts south of GR. Some rain or very light freezing drizzle could mix too. Another burst of light snow or snow showers will be possible north of Grand Rapids on Monday. We will be tracking a system by mid-week next week for the potential of freezing rain changing to all rain in the Wednesday Thursday time frame. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 52" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Overall, we will be trending the next several days into milder temperatures (at/above freezing) and less chances for accumulating snow, but perhaps better chances for freezing rain or ice (or a rain/snow mix) from time to time. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Sunshine this morning, but becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon. A little cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds north/east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a chance of light snow developing. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially in the morning. A brief burst of an inch or two is possible, and some rain may mix in south of I-96. Highs around 40. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of freezing rain, rain, and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

