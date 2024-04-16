Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, increasing afternoon clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We will stay dry during most of the day today with highs around 70, but showers and storms likely develop this evening and overnight. Rain and storm chances last off/on through Wednesday evening, with some stronger thunderstorms possible...especially across our southern counties as a warm front nudges into the area in the afternoon. Total rainfall looks to be over .50" with this system. A few P.M. and night showers will be possible on Thursday, with drier conditions on Friday and Saturday, but also sharply cooler. We are concerned with a potential freeze Saturday night and Sunday morning. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and unseasonably warm. Chance of showers late this afternoon, but a better chance this evening. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and mild with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially from Grand Rapids southward. Hail, wind, and isolated tornado possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s.

