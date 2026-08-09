Tonight's Forecast: Locally heavy rain overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: A strong line of thunderstorms moved through West Michigan Sunday afternoon. This did not lead to widespread damage which was some good news. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight, mainly south of I-96. Some locally heavy rainfall would be possible if storms develop. A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and south of I-94 as there is potential for minor flooding due to storms. Temperatures overnight will drop into the 60s. There is another chance for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening, with areas south of I-94 included in a level two slight risk. It is possible these storms miss us to the south so we will need to keep a close eye on this. Highs on Monday are in the low 80s. Shower and storm chances stay in the forecast between Tuesday and Wednesday as humidity remains high. The second half of the week looks mainly dry and cooler, with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, mainly south. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly south, a few severe storms possible. Highs in the low 80s and humid. Wind W at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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