Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. partly sunny, breezy, cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It will be breezy and cool today with highs only in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies expected today and we may see a few passing rain/snow showers! We have a FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and our growing season has already started, so there could be some fruit crop damage. Another warmup begins Tuesday into the 60s. Dry conditions return through most of the week. Most river levels have already crested, but will stay elevated through the week. Our next widespread rain chance arrives on Friday.

TODAY: FROST ADVISORY until 10 A.M.. Morning sunshine, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy and cool. Slight chance of an inland passing rain/snow shower. Some graupel, ice pellets, or soft hail possible Highs only in the mid 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING. Clear, cold, frost, freezing temperatures. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds northwest/northeast light.

MONDAY: FREEZE WARNING until 11 A.M.. Cold start! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few P.M. and night showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

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