Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. clouds, storms possible tonight

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: More wildfire smoke will be around again, but likely thinner than the last several days. A statewide Air Quality Alert is in effect today as air quality is expected to be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range. Today is also a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert Day due to smoke, but also the chance for strong to severe storms this evening and early overnight. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. This threat will be after 8 p.m. into the early overnight hours. Wind is the main threat. These storms will be coming along a cold front and that front will lead to much cooler temperatures for the middle part of this week.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert. Morning sunshine, increasing afternoon clouds. Smoky haze. Scattered showers/storms this evening and early overnight. Some may be strong to severe with gusty winds. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms early, otherwise mostly cloudy and a bit humid. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a bit humid, chance of a shower/storm as a cold front clears the state. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

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