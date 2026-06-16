Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. clouds, showers, storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some early morning sunshine today, there is a small chance for a strong storm or two this afternoon with gusty winds, hail, or an isolated tornado possible. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan highlighted in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. After the system leaves tonight, another area of low pressure is forecast to move through the area bringing heavy rain and the risk for severe storms Wednesday late afternoon through overnight. There is a WEATHER READY ALERT for Wednesday as most of West Michigan is in a level 1/5 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms, with a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK along and south of I-94. Rain totals could be at least 1-2" area wide, although some of our forecast models are indicating 3" to 4" possible in a bullseye along/south of I-94 with training thunderstorms over the same area. These are where the flooding concerns will be highest. Overall, this week will be a much cooler week with highs in the 70s. Longer range forecasts suggest the remainder of June may be running below normal for high temperatures. Normal highs for this time of year have us at 80 degrees. Sunday marks the official start of summer at 4:24 A.M.. It's what we call the summer solstice...the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it will ever get (23.5 degrees) and marking the longest day of the year.

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers/storms by late morning, but becoming likely this afternoon. Some may be strong to severe with wind, hail, or an isolated tornado. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers/ storms, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Some morning sunshine, but becoming cloudy with P.M. and nighttime showers/storms likely. Some may be strong to severe with wind, hail, or isolated tornadoes...especially south of Grand Rapids (along/south of the I-94 corridor). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/east at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early, otherwise partly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube