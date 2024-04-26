Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. clouds, evening showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect for counties east of U.S. 131, with a FROST ADVISORY west of U.S. 131 through 8 A.M. this morning. Protect your plants by bringing them indoors or covering them up. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day due to an approaching system. Rain will hold off until late this afternoon/evening and overnight, where thunderstorms are possible. Today brings high temperatures in the middle 60s. We will warm into the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday, along with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with wind and hail as the primary threats. It's not impossible that a few locations could register their first 80 degree high temperature this weekend! Winds will ramp up too, especially on Saturday. Click here for all information regarding the severe weather threat this weekend. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. Rain develops in the evening. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, showers likely this evening with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southeast at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe. Windy and warm. It appears we may have two rounds of storms...one in the morning and perhaps another in the evening/overnight. We expect a large portion of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40/45 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Likely some dry time during the daytime hours. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 70.

