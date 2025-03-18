Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, P.M. clouds, but mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: More "weather whiplash" is on the horizon this week with roller coaster temperatures and a few weather systems bringing rain and the chance for some snow showers as well. The breezy south winds along with sunshine today will help high temperatures soar into the lower 60s. This comes ahead of the first system this week that will bring changing weather: a mid-week low pressure system and cold front. This system will bring increasing rain chances and potential for a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening, with rain changing to snow as colder air wraps in after midnight Thursday morning. Thursday will be much colder and windy with wet snow likely along with some grassy accumulations possible. The Spring or vernal equinox arrives Thursday at 5:01 A.M.. A few more weak systems between Saturday and Monday keeps the forecast active, with cooler air and a mix of rain and snow likely. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Mild too. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with showers developing in the afternoon and thunderstorms possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds south at 12 to 24 mph with gusts of 35/40 mph.

THURSDAY: VERNAL EQUINOX (Spring officially arrives at 5:01am EDT) Morning clouds with rain/snow showers possible, otherwise some afternoon clearing, but windy and sharply colder. High temperatures around 50 at midnight, but falling into the mid/upper 30s the remainder of the day. Wind chills in the teens and 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cool and quiet with lots of cloud cover. Chance rain showers developing toward evening, changing to snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 40s early in the morning, falling into the 30s through the day.

