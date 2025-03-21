Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, increasing P.M. clouds, breezy, and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The first day of spring felt more like the middle of winter, and the overall pattern for the next 10 days features near or below average temperatures. Several Canadian clipper systems moving through from the weekend into early next week will keep the forecast active, with cooler air and a mix of rain and snow likely. Today will feature a brief warmup with highs in the 50s, but it will be breezy to windy with gusts near the lakeshore of 40-45 mph and inland 30 to 35 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect today from 11 A.M. through 6 P.M. for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Oceana Counties. The first clipper moves through this evening/overnight with light rain and snow showers. Another more substantial system moves in Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday will bring a better chance of accumulating snow (but not much). Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but becoming partly sunny and breezy this afternoon. A bit warmer. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40/45 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain/snow showers. Lows in the upper 20. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with a lingering drop or flake, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube