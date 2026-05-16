Today's Forecast: A.M. storms, P.M. sun and hot

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving through West Michigan this morning. Any lingering rain should move out by late morning, and skies will gradually clear. It will warm with highs in the upper 70s around 80. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday as a warm front lifts through, which will also usher in more humid air. It may be time to turn on the air conditioners as we have a toasty stretch of weather ahead. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 80s, feeling even hotter due to increasing humidity. The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in West Michigan will come Monday evening, as we are highlighted in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5). We will continue to track the heat, humidity, and storm possibilities the next several days. Quieter and cooler weather returns through the second half of next week with highs in the low/mid 60s, dropping us back below average.

TODAY: Morning showers/storms, then turning partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a P.M. shower/storm. Highs around 80. Winds W/SW at 10-15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 mph becoming calm and variable.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and more humid. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds SE at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Some locations may hit their first 90, likely the warmest day of the year so far!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and showers, afternoon sunshine, and a temperature drop Highs in low/mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

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