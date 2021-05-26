Today's Forecast: A.M. rain, P.M. sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Overnight a cold front will approach from the northwest. Along and ahead of it, we'll have enough lift and energy in the atmosphere for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. The best risk for this will be after 2 a.m. or so until mid-morning Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected due, in part, to the time of day. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will decrease and humidity will start to drop. Thursday clouds will increase again and wet weather is possible by nightfall, continuing into Friday morning. With this next storm system, we'll be on the colder side so temps will struggle into the mid and upper 50s to finish the workweek. The Memorial Day weekend does look drier, sunnier and warmer with time.

TODAY: Morning showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, cooler, more comfortable. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds north/northeast 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing after dark. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Widespread morning rainfall should wrap up by early afternoon. Sharply cooler too with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

