Today's Forecast: A.M. rain and storms, cooler, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The last round of storms for this unsettled pattern will move through the area this morning through about midday. These have the potential of bringing some locally heavy rainfall. There is a very small chance of marginally severe storms with wind as the primary threat...mainly along/south of I-94. It will also be cooler and less humid today with dew point temperatures already falling into the 50s! The remainder of the week looks more tolerable with less humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s right into the weekend. A beautiful stretch of weather to be sure! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Cloudy, cooler, breezy, and less humid with morning showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with wind gusts as the primary threat. Late afternoon clearing leads to sunshine for the evening. Highs around 70. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Some fog possible. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy o partly sunny. Slight chance of an afternoon pop-up shower as a weak cold front moves through. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube