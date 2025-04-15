Today's Forecast: A.M. rain and snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and windy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The air behind a cold front brings sharply colder air today with a light rain/snow mix mix expected this morning. It will also be blustery behind the front, with northwester winds gusting 35 to 40 mph at times. No snow accumulation is expected, and most precipitation will by late morning. Wednesday will be much quieter, with partial sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday, with showers possible after sunset. This is the onset moisture for another system bringing the potential for some strong to severe storms. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has southern Lower Michigan in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for Friday, so stay tuned to updated forecasts for Good Friday. Pleasant weather is on tap for much of Easter Weekend, with partial sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 50s both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Showers are possible Sunday evening. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Windy and much colder with a few rain / snow showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows around 30. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest vat 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. A chance of night showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. SLIGHT CHANCE SEVERE (Level 2 out of 5) Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of night showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

