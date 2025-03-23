Today's Forecast: A.M. partly sunny, P.M. clouds, breezy, rain develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After partly sunny skies this morning, look for the clouds to thicken with rain developing by late afternoon/evening. Snow showers will likely start mixing in tonight. A couple of inches may fall and stick on grassy areas and colder surfaces north of Grand Rapids, but most locations will see a majority of the snow melt on contact as surface temperatures have warmed. Afternoon highs are expected in the mid/upper 40s today, but it will be breezy, so it may not feel like it. A late week warm up looks likely beginning Thursday as highs crack the 50s degree mark. We may make a run at 60 next weekend, but that will likely come with increased rain chances. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny this morning, but becoming cloudy and breezy with late afternoon and evening rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southeast at 12 to 24 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy too. We may see an inch or so around Grand Rapids and vicinity, but 2" to 3" on grassy and colder surfaces are possible further north. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds west-southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy, blustery with snow showers. Accumulations light & mostly north of I-96. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube