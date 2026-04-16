Today's Forecast: A.M. fog, Mostly cloudy, sct'd showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely, and we'll trend drier than the past few days. Highs will make the mid/upper 60s. As we scour out the clouds tonight, we may see areas of fog develop. It could impact the Friday A.M. commute. Friday will be dry, but more rain/storms develop Friday night into Saturday morning. A longer, drier stretch of weather arrives Saturday P.M. into next Wednesday. River levels will keep rising, and will stay elevated through next week. A Flood Watch has been issued for almost the ENTIRE STATE of Michigan until early Friday morning. Temperatures will cool sharply from Saturday P.M. into Monday, but another warm arrives into the 60s for Tuesday again.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly cloudy with scattered showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Areas of morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Some may be strong to marginally severe. Trending drier in the afternoon. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the mid 60s pre-dawn, then falling into the 40s through the day.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and sharply colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant, cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

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