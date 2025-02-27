Today's Forecast: A.M. fog, mostly cloudy, rain/snow shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature areas of morning fog, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance of some light scattered rain/snow showers. Friday, another system moves into the Northern Great Lakes, providing highs in the middle 40s with a strong southwest wind. We may see a few rain showers Friday afternoon/evening before the cold front drops temperatures into the 20s for Saturday! Meteorological Spring arrives Saturday March 1, but it won't feel like spring through the weekend. Another warm up in the 40s arrives Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but likely comes with the chance of rain. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered light rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west/south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny early, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a chance of a few rain showers late in the day. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south/west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few lakeshore flurries in the morning, otherwise turning partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 20s near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and quiet. Highs around 30.

MONDAY: Milder air returns with highs back in the 40s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

