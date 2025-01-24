Today's Forecast: A.M. flurries, some P.M. sunshine, but cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: we may see a few light snow showers or flurries this morning, otherwise some sunshine is possible this afternoon...especially from Grand Rapids to the south. That said, highs will be chilly only around 20. We should warm to around 30 by Saturday, but more lighter snow chances are in the forecast late tonight into Saturday morning as some warmer air arrives. We call this warm air advection precipitation. We may pick up an inch or so of snow, mainly from Grand Rapids to the north and west. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of more light snow showers along a cold front Saturday evening/night. We have a few more snow showers coming up Monday night into Tuesday as we get brushed by an Arctic cold front, but it will not be to the magnitude of the cold air we experienced this past week. The pattern is overall quieter, but high temperatures fluctuate between the mid 20s and mid 30s through next week. No major accumulations are expected through the end of January! Thus far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 51.5" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we still have plenty of time to get closer. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible or flurries this morning, but some afternoon sunshine is possible for some areas. Highs around 20. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of snow showers developing late. Lows around 11 above. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a chance of snow showers. An inch or so of accumulation is possible, especially from Grand Rapids to the north and west. Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Quiet, dry, partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and warmer. Highs in the lower 30s. P.M. and night light snow develops.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High temperatures around 30 at midnight, then falling into the 20s during the day behind an Arctic cold front.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 30s.

