Today's Forecast: A.M. Clouds & Sprinkles, P.M. Sun & Breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Sunday starts cloudy with a few lingering sprinkles from yesterday's system. Skies will gradually clear through the day and we should break into some sunshine. There may be a few isolated showers that try to develop this afternoon, but the chance looks fairly low. Winds will pick up out of the northeast around 10-20 mph, prompting a Beach Hazard Statement and Small Craft Advisory at Lake Michigan due to choppy waters and strong currents. Temperatures today will remain below-average with highs in the upper 70s, but humidity levels will still be higher. Humidity will begin to drop tonight, setting us up for a comfortable day Monday. We'll enjoy sunny skies, seasonable temperatures in the low 80s, with low humidity. High pressure will keep us dry for the start of the work week. Rain and storm chances will return midweek as a system approaches late Wednesday, moving through into Thursday. Temperatures will be held to the 80s through this week.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles early, then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and humid. Breezy, Wind NE at 10-15 mph, G 20-25.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with dropping humidity. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind NE at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Wind NE turning NW at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance P.M. showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

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