Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds/spotty shower, P.M. sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will a deck of morning cloud cover with a lingering spotty shower or patchy drizzle. We expect sunshine to break out into sunshine the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. An isolated shower inland is possible east of U.S. 131 this afternoon. Monday's storm system continues to track farther south, resulting in a mainly dry day for West Michigan. Temperatures will trend upward into the middle of the week, eventually reaching well into the 80s. Rain chances are not zero, but they are few and far between for most areas over the next 5 to 7 days.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds/spotty shower/patchy drizzle, but becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds southeast light.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s near I-94 (more clouds) and in the mid 70s near I-96 (more sun). Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning shower or storm, then partly cloudy with a high near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

