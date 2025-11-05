Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, some P.M. sunshine, breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A few light showers or sprinkles are possible this morning as a quick moving clipper system and cold front move through the Great Lakes today. Better rain chances come Friday with another clipper, and this one has more moisture with it and rain totals could be anywhere from a quarter to a third of an inch. Temperatures remain above average through the rest of this week, with high temperatures in the mid/upper 50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. It will be breezy today with gusts that could top 35/40 mph, especially at the lakeshore. A sharply colder air mass is expected by Sunday, with the potential for slushy snowflakes to mix in with rain. The "average" first snow in Grand Rapids is November 8, so this would be right on schedule. Accumulations are possible. Even though there's no significant snow in the forecast anytime soon, the Odd-Even Parking Rules are now in effect in Grand Rapids. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds with a slight chance of a light shower or few sprinkles (especially from Grand Rapids northward), otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southwest/northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of P.M./night rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs only around 40.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs only in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around 40.

