Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, snow showers, windy colder, late day clearing

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cold air is sweeping in behind the front and low pressure system that brought rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening. We may see some morning snow showers today, otherwise look for some late day clearing with windy and colder conditions. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for our lakeshore counties until 2 P.M. this afternoon. Look for northwest winds at 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of 45/50 possible. STORM WARNINGS remain in effect on Lake Michigan. The Spring or vernal equinox arrived this morning at 5:01 A.M.. A few more weak systems between Saturday and Monday keeps the forecast active, with cooler air and a mix of rain and snow likely. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning cloud and a few snow showers, windy and sharply colder. Some late day clearing. Highs occurred at midnight in the upper 40s, but during the day will mainly remain in the upper 30s. Wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds northwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40/45 possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish. Lows in the mid/upper 20. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but becoming partly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a morning rain/snow shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cool and quiet with lots of cloud cover. Afternoon and evening rain showers likely. Some flakes may mix in. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 40s early in the morning, falling into the 30s through the day.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube