Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, shower, P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have a weak cold front that moved through the area, but behind this front a few isolated light shower or sprinkles are possible this morning. Sunshine returns this afternoon and highs will around 70. We're back into the lower 70s on Saturday, and winds will start to pick up a bit. A GALE WATCH has been posted for Lake Michigan from Saturday afternoon into Sunday! More shower chances and perhaps a rumble of thunder arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with the passage of another stronger cold front. Then, a secondary cold front with cooler air will move through Sunday evening knocking our high temperatures into the 60s for part of next week. Overall, there are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 60s. Morning lows will be on the chilly side next week. There is a frost potential for outlying areas as lows may dip into the mid/upper 30s in spots. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of s few light passing showers or sprinkles this morning. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 70. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder...especially from Grand Rapids northward. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy too! Highs in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler, but seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube