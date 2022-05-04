Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect some cloudiness to persist in the morning hours, otherwise skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day. High temperatures climb to the lower 60s. Cloud cover increases again on Thursday as another system takes aim on the southern Great Lakes Friday. More rain showers are likely with a few scattered thunderstorms. A few showers linger into Saturday morning, with otherwise dry skies for the rest of the day. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for Mother's Day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, the heat dial is cranked turned up even further. High temperatures next week could reach the lower 70s to lower 80s.

TODAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer too. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain developing by late evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: A few lingering morning sprinkles, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60.

