Today's Forecast: A.M clouds, P.M. sunshine, warm, humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Heat and humidity will be prevalent today with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel likely lower 90s! Most of this day will likely be dry, but strong to severe thunderstorms are a good bet this evening and overnight. as a cold front approaches the state. Much of our area remains under a SLIGHT RISK or level 2 of 5 for severe storms mostly between 9 P.M. and 4 A.M. This will be the final round of significant storms from this system, as we expected the remainder of the week to be drier and cooler. As we said, damaging winds are the primary threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a showers/storms, especially in the evening and overnight. Some may be strong to severe with wind, hail, or an isolated tornado. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the lower 90s! Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Showers/thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to severe with wind/hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of lingering morning showers/storms (non severe), otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. An isolated inland shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

