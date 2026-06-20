Today's Forecast: A.M. Clouds, P.M. Sunshine but Cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A stray shower will be possible early today but most will stay dry with just some passing clouds that will clear later. It will be a breezy but nice day with highs in the 70s. Summer officially begins on Sunday at 4:24 A.M but summer heat will not be in the cards. We will stay in the mid 70s on Sunday. For any Father's Day plans, there will be a system passing to our south in the afternoon and evening. This could bring a few showers or storms to areas along and south of I-94, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures remain cool through next week with continued highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and occasional chances for rain and storms towards the middle/end of week.

TODAY: Cloudy with chance spotty showers early, then P.M. sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy, Wind WNW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Wind calm and variable.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms in southern neighborhoods. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Chance showers/storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

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