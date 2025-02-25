Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sunshine and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A major melt-down continues over the next couple of days as much milder air streams into West Michigan. This is quite a turn-around in our weather, after what has been a very cold month of February! In fact, Saturday marked 16 days in a row of below freezing temperatures in Grand Rapids; which was the 8th longest streak below freezing in February on record. High temperatures today will reach the mid/upper 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above average for the rest of the month. No major storms are in sight for southern Lower Michigan, though there is a chance of widespread precipitation Wednesday, with the chance of scattered rain showers in areas south of Grand Rapids; and the potential for slushy snow in areas to the north of Grand Rapids. Meteorological Spring arrives Saturday March 1. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TUESDAY: Morning clouds...perhaps an early morning shower or some drizzle, otherwise some afternoon sunshine and mild. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: West-northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely from Grand Rapids southward. It may be a rain/snow mix north of Grand Rapids. Precipitation may start in the morning as some light freezing rain in spots. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast/west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with light rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Cooler with the chance of scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and quiet. Highs in the low 30s.

