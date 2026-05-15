Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A big warming trend is underway! Today, a stray shower or few sprinkles are possible this morning, but we expect sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unsettled weather is expected beginning Saturday and lasting into early next week with rounds of showers and storms, especially for Sunday and Monday. There will be the potential for some strong thunderstorms in West Michigan as well, especially on Monday P.M.. Our team will continue to track the heat, humidity, and storm possibilities the next several days. We expect to turn cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TODAY: Morning clouds...maybe a light shower or few sprinkles, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon. Highs around 70. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy overnight with the chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers/storms, otherwise partly sunny and warm. Chance of a P.M. shower/storm. Highs around 80. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly partly sunny, warm, and more humid. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Some locations may hit their first 90! Likely the warmest day of the year so far!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but cooler. Highs in mid/upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

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