Tonight's Forecast: Wind gradually diminishes

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Expect wind speeds to gradually decrease throughout the night. On Friday, high pressure builds into the region leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures gradually warm from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. The next chance for rain doesn't show up until Tuesday night, at the earliest. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 A.M.!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s. Strong winds early will gradually diminish by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast to east winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the middle 20s. Light & variable winds become southeast or south at 5 mph. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild! Highs in the lower 60s.