Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds and flurries, some late day clearing

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another cold stretch has settled in and we don't expect temperatures above freezing in the foreseeable future. A few light snow showers or flurries will linger this morning, but we may see some day late clearing, but it will be breezy, cold, and raw! High temperatures through next week will be in the 20s, and mornings in the teens. Breezy northwest winds each day will make lake effect snow showers likely into the middle of next week, as well as wind chills consistently in the teens or cooler. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning clouds, light snow showers or flurries, otherwise breezy and cold with some late day clearing possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Bundle up...wind chills in the single digits!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid/upper teens. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Nighttime lake effect snow showers may develop. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

