Today's Forecast: A light wintry mix expected today

The forecast from FOX 17Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak system will pass through the region today with a light rain/snow mix, but it will bring some freezing rain and sleet too. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for every West Michigan county through this evening. We could see an icy glaze of freezing rain and sleet along and south of I-96 with some light snow. North of I-96 could see 1" to 3" of new snow with some light mix at times. Areas that see heavier snowfall may be in store for a white Christmas, even with the warmth ahead the rest of the week. Weather conditions look to remain quiet Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs in the upper 30s! A bigger warming trend is on the horizon by the end of the week, with temperatures building into the 40s (perhaps 50) by the end of Christmas Week. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with light freezing rain, sleet, snow, and light rain or drizzle through the day. An icy glaze is possible in spots, but less than .10" is expected. 1" to 3" of snow may fall well north and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering evening showers, freezing drizzle, or snow showers. Lows around 30. Winds south/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry and quiet. Slight chance of a rain shower or drizzle. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

