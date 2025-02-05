Today's Forecast: A light icy mix arrives tonight

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: As our next system approaches this evening, it is likely we will see some light freezing rain tonight into early Thursday morning. The Thursday morning commute will likely be impacted, with a glaze of ice up to a tenth of an inch along/south of I-94. Most other locations will only see a light icy glaze. Winds will ramp up behind this system on Thursday afternoon and evening with some gusts at 40 to 50 mph possible. Friday will be a quiet day before another chance for snow arrives Saturday. There may also be some freezing rain with that system too, especially along/south of the I-94 corridor. Early indications are that we may see 3" to 6" of snow possible from Grand Rapids northward! So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 54.1" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the beginning of February. Colder air appears to be on tap later this week and into the weekend, with below average temperatures holding on through mid-February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig gives us a look at what to expect:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through a majority of the day, but light freezing rain, snow showers, and some sleet is likely this evening and overnight. It will start across our southern counties first, then gradually spread northward. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light freezing rain/drizzle, and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds east/south at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Any lingering light mixed precipitation will taper off early, otherwise it will turn windy and briefly warmer with highs in the mid/upper 30s. Some afternoon clearing is possible. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph and could gust to 40/50 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow developing. Some freezing rain may mix in along/south of the I-94 corridor. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and flurries, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 20s.

