Today's Forecast: A frosty morning, then a mix of sun and clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It's a cold and frosty start to our Saturday with temperatures in the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning remains in place for all of West Michigan through 9 a.m.. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s this afternoon, which is slightly warmer than the last few days but still about 10-15 degrees below average. We'll be under a mix of sun and clouds, with one or two very light, spotty showers possible mainly south of I-94. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s tonight under a partly cloudy sky, so there may be some patchy frost around Sunday morning. More clouds roll in for Sunday and there will be a chance for showers in the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and it will be breezy. A very brief warm up arrives on Monday with highs in the upper 60s, but then we're back in the 50s through the rest of the week. We expect the first two weeks of May to stay mainly below average. We'll see rain chances in the forecast through much of next week as well, especially Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Cold and frosty early, then mostly sunny and cool. Few spotty showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower chances. A bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s near 60. Winds SW at 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Perhaps a thunderstorm. Briefly warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

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