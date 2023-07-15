Today's Forecast: A few showers, drier afternoon expected

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Showers and storms will wrap up by lunchtime today. High temperatures will tap the 80s. We can expect to see dry conditions on Sunday, with a chance for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Wildfire smoke will also make a comeback this weekend, with the heaviest smoke overnight Saturday into Sunday. Plan on dry skies for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A few shower and storm chances arise for the end of the work week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some strong to severe, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers and a few lingering showers. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a pop-up shower, mainly in the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees. Breezy. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

