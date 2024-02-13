Today's Forecast: A few flurries and increasing cloud cover

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A passing cold front will bring increased cloud cover this morning, along with a few flurries possible today. Accumulations will be minimal, if any. Today's highs will only be in the middle 30s. Factoring in a breezy northwest wind, feels-like temperatures will be even cooler. Valentine's Day looks to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A clipper system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Early indications are that about 2" to 4" of snow may be possible along/north of I-96, with mainly rain to the south of I-96. Moments of freezing rain are possible, which could lead to slick travel. Cooler air shifts in for Friday and the weekend, bringing additional chances for snow showers and lake effect snow. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A mix of rain, snow, and some freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered light snow possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

