West Michigan could see the Northern Lights on Tuesday and Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Many people in Michigan have the possibility of viewing the Northern Lights on Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The best viewing potential will be in Northern Michigan and closer to the Upper Peninsula. However, parts of West Michigan have a chance once the cloud cover clears out.

The lights could be visible as far south as Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a minor to moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch from February 12 through February 14.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are the result of electrons colliding with the Earth's atmosphere. NASA explains that the brilliant lights are formed by magnetic storms triggered by solar activity. That can include solar flares or coronal mass ejections. The energized particles from these events are carried to the Earth from the Sun by the solar wind.

If you would like to view the Northern Lights, you have the best viewing potential by getting away from the city lights. The further north you are, the better opportunity you will have.

Tuesday night brings the best viewing chances.

While the chance of Northern Lights remains on Wednesday, it is a lower chance.

