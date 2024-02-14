Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

West Michigan could see the Northern Lights on Tuesday and Wednesday

Best viewing will be in Northern Michigan, away from the city lights
Northern Lights over Michigan.jpeg
Tom Jones on Twitter
The Northern Lights over Michigan at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigans Upper Peninsula. Photo via Tom Jones on Twitter.
Northern Lights over Michigan.jpeg
Posted at 8:05 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 20:07:17-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Many people in Michigan have the possibility of viewing the Northern Lights on Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The best viewing potential will be in Northern Michigan and closer to the Upper Peninsula. However, parts of West Michigan have a chance once the cloud cover clears out.

The lights could be visible as far south as Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a minor to moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch from February 12 through February 14.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are the result of electrons colliding with the Earth's atmosphere. NASA explains that the brilliant lights are formed by magnetic storms triggered by solar activity. That can include solar flares or coronal mass ejections. The energized particles from these events are carried to the Earth from the Sun by the solar wind.

tonights_static_viewline_forecast.jpg

If you would like to view the Northern Lights, you have the best viewing potential by getting away from the city lights. The further north you are, the better opportunity you will have.

Tuesday night brings the best viewing chances.

While the chance of Northern Lights remains on Wednesday, it is a lower chance.

tomorrow_nights_static_viewline_forecast.jpg

If you take any photos of the Northern Lights, send them to weather@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book