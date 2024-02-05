Today's Forecast: A few early clouds; otherwise partly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: If you capture a picture of the sunrise or sunset in your community, send your photo to weather@fox17online.com! We will still have plenty of opportunities to soak up sunshine into the middle of this week. Chilly temperatures will kick off the work week as they fall below freezing this morning. This will allow for some fog to develop, especially away from Lake Michigan. This afternoon highs will still get into the lower 40s, but it will feel slightly cooler than Sunday as we will have a northerly wind. Temperatures start the warming trend again Tuesday, back to the middle 40s, with low to middle 50s by Thursday. The wave of warmth also comes with the chance of rain. Our next chance of widespread showers arrives late Thursday into Friday. As for our winter thaw, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning fog and clouds, afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Possible fog developing. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain showers. Breezy winds. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Breezy winds. Highs in the lower 50s.

